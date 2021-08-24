All strikers go through patches where they're not at their best - Baxter on Nurkovic

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter says that striker Samir Nurkovic is desperate to do well for Chiefs and that he is looking to tweak his position a bit in a bid to help him rediscover his scoring form.

The Serbian forward is entering his third season with Chiefs and will be hoping to rediscover the form he sowed in his incredible debut campaign where he netted 13 league goals with six assists in 26 games as Chiefs finished as runners-up in the league.

Last season, however, the forward struggled with injuries and loss of form in a dysfunctional Chiefs side as he scored just six goals in 32 games in all competitions.

Baxter, though, believes his striker has the hunger to regain that scoring form this season.

"There's nothing wrong with his appetite, he's desperate to do well for us. It's got nothing to do with that. I think with injuries and being away and having a period where he's not scored, I think all of those things are frustrating him," Baxter said in the post-match press conference after their 0-0 draw with TS Galaxy.

"He's finding it difficult to give his best, now we tweaked his position a bit to change his angle so he's not back to goals as much. In training, he's looked very good and we've been tempted to continue it.

"I just thought Keagan's mobility may pick the lock a little bit than Samir's strength but as far as Samir's concerned it's just a question of keep on going until in cracks, all strikers go through patches where they're not at their best."