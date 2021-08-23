Alexander: There's still a lot of room for improvement

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Cole Alexander insists that his side still has "a lot of room for improvement" following their draw against TS Galaxy on Sunday.

The Soweto giants were forced to settle for a point after they were held to a goalless draw by the Rockets at the Mbombela Stadium in their league opener.

Alexander, who was named Man of the Match, feels like the team needs more time to gel and train more to improve their overall team chemistry and performance.

"I think we knew that our opponents are going to come hard one-v-one and I think we matched them in that," Alexander told SuperSport TV after the game.

"I think we could have done better in our positional play. I think it's a fair result.

"I think there's still a lot of room for improvement as a team. I think the more we train and the more we play we're going to gel and get chemistry.

"I'm loving it. I enjoy being back with my family and loved ones and my community can watch me again. So I'm very happy."

Kaizer Chiefs will be hoping to bounce back when they take on Baroka FC in their next DStv Premiership encounter at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday, with kick off set for 5pm.