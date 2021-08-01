Alexander: I'll give my best and nothing less

New Kaizer Chiefs signing Cole Alexander has hit back at critics that have suggested that he is to play for the Soweto giants.

The 32-year-old joined Amakhosi from Indian outfit Odisha FC, where he spent only one season playing in the Indian Super League.

The former Bidvest Wits midfielder has since committed his future to the club after putting pen to paper on a three-year contract that will keep them at Naturena until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Alexander is a seasoned campaigner in the PSL and has scored 11 goals and assisted a further seven goals from 236 appearances across all competitions playing for the likes of Ajax Cape Town, Vasco Da Gama, Chippa United, Polokwane City, SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits.

“It’s a huge opportunity for me, it’s a very big deal for me and my family. At my age being 32, dreams can still come true. I am so grateful for this opportunity,” Alexander told his club's official website.

“Chiefs was a team I supported growing up. I was always a fan of my local club, Hellenic. Kaizer Chiefs was my other club, so to be at Kaizer Chiefs at this stage of my career I can’t say enough how happy I am to be at a prestigious club like Chiefs.

“I try not to read too much into the media, but I still see there’s a lot out there. I can promise every Chiefs player and supporter that I am a player who gives my best and nothing less. That’s all you can do.

“I think what helps this team the most is the leadership of coach Stuart Baxter. As every player who has worked with him before will know, this guy is a leader and a tactician. If we as a team collectively follow his instruction and philosophy and we are united, we can do that.

“His (Baxter’s) results speak for themselves from the time he was last here at Chiefs. I am here for that – to play according to instructions. I am also hoping to bring some leadership into the team and doggedness and aggression, and I am also hoping to learn.

“The learner always wins. There are quality talented players around me, so I am here to learn. I just spoke to one of my family members and told them that there is everything here and you can’t have excuses being at a team like Chiefs. They look after you well. There’s everything that you need to succeed and do well,” he concludes.