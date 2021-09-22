Al Ahly's president impose fine on players, coaching staff after Super Cup defeat

Al Ahly president Mahmoud El Khatib has imposed a 300k fine on players, director of football and the coaching staff following their defeat to Tala'ea El Gaish in the Egyptian Super Cup on Tuesday.

Pitso Mosimane's side were forced to endure a 3-2 defeat on penalties by Tala'ea El Gaish at the Borg El Arab Stadium after regular time and extra-time saw the game end in a goalless draw and the game was decided on penalties.

The Red Eagles captain Mohamed El Shenawy pulled off two penalty saves but it was not enough to ensure them the victory as Ahly missed three spot-kick to hand El Gaish the win.

Al Ahly have since released the following statement on the club's official website, which reads:

"Mahmoud El Khatib, Al Ahly's president, decided to impose a 300k fine on Al Ahly players, director of football and the coaching staff after the disappointing performance in the Egyptian Super Cup on Tuesday, despite the great support that the team receives to achieve titles and meet the expectations of the fans.

"Also, the administrative staff and the medical staff will be subjected to a fine that is relative to their salaries."