Al Ahly keen on signing Brighton’s Percy Tau

Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly side are interested in signing Bafana Bafana and Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion star Percy Tau, according to reports.

Mosimane recently admitted that he wouldn't mind adding the Bafana Bafana star to his squad as one of their marquee signings.

The 27-year-old became one of the biggest stars in South Africa under the guidance of Mosimane during his spell at Mamelodi Sundowns, which subsequently earned him a move to Brighton in 2018.

However, Tau struggled to establish himself as a regular member of the Seagulls squad and spent three spells on loan in Belgium for the likes of Union SG, Club Brugge, and Anderlecht before returning to the Premier League outfit.

Brighton will now be looking to cash in on Tau as the Red Devils are interested in capturing his services, having started negotiations with his parent club for a potential move.

"Egyptian champions Al Ahly are interested in signing Brighton’s Percy Tau," according to reports on The Athletic.

"Al Ahly are managed by Pitso Mosimane, who is Tau’s former manager at Mamelodi Sundowns. Mosimane turned the 27-year-old into South Africa’s biggest star while at Mamelodi. He joined Brighton from them in 2018 for £2.8 million.

"Mosimane and the African champions want Tau for the FIFA Club World Cup in Japan in December. They have been very successful in recent years, winning the CAF Champions League twice.

"Tau has struggled to make an impact at Brighton since securing his work permit in January 2021. He has made six Premier League and FA Cup appearances.

"He previously spent time on loan at USG, Club Brugge and Anderlecht."