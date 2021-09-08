Akpeyi's financial advice to fellow footballers

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has urged his fellow footballers to "invest in property" rather than spending their money on “material things”.

In an interview with Kaizer Chiefs TV, the 34-year-old spoke about what he did with his first salary as well as giving his fellow players advice on how to handle their finances.

“The best financial advice I have ever gotten is [that] I shouldn’t make material things a necessity for me. I’ve always been told that I need to get financial support in making my own finances and become my own financial support for myself and my future,” Akpeyi told Chiefs’ YouTube channel.

“Instead of looking into cars and trying to wear the fancy clothes and all that, I was actually advised not to make those things my own necessities at any point in time. I just need to make a proper foundation for myself,” he said.

The Nigerian shot-stopper also opened up about the advice he was given to invest in properties instead of spending many on materialist things.

“The best investment that I have made is real estate. I try to get into real estate and its not big but its small and its coming on gradually. At least I can say that I have one or two properties that are coming up.

“With the little income that I am earning, I am just trying to make sure that I have one or two properties here because for now, still being in the game, that is what I can manage from afar,” Akpeyi added.