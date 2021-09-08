Ahly’s transfers director: Tau deal was extremely difficult

Al Ahly’s transfers director Amir Tawfik admits that signing Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau was their most "difficult" transfer deal this summer.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with the Red Eagles in recent weeks, with Mosimane previously hinting at bringing the forward to the Egyptian giants.

Tau has put an end to speculation surrounding his future by signing a four-year contract with the Red Eagles on a permanent basis.

The South Africa international joined Albion in 2018 and had successful loan spells with three Belgian clubs – Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, Club Brugge and Anderlecht – before returning to the club in January.

Tau made six appearances for Albion, his debut coming in the FA Cup tie with Newport County in January.

When asked about the most difficult deal he made this summer, Tawfik said: “Percy Tau deal was extremely difficult, the negotiations with Brighton for a month and a half, and they were asking for a very high price.

“It was also hard to convince the player to leave the Premier League, but Mosimane helped a lot with that, and at the end, he chose Al Ahly over other offers from Belgium.”

When speaking about securing the services of Mozambican midfielder Luís Miquissone, Tawfik said: “Miquissone was coached by Mosimane in Sundowns, he then left for Simba and developed even further, he plays with both feet and I am sure he will he will be a great addition to the team.”