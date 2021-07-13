Ahly will be surprised by Chiefs because we ready for war - Mathoho

Kaizer Chiefs defender Eric Mathoho says Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly side will be surprised by the team they face in the Caf Champions League final, adding the Glamour Boys are ready to go to war.

Chiefs shocked many by progressing to the final of the Champions League after getting past much-fancied opponents in Wydad Casablanca in the semi-finals and they will be looking to repeat the feat against Ahly in the final.

Amakhosi will face Al Ahly on Saturday, 17 July at the Mohamed V stadium in Morocco and for Chiefs it will their first appearance in Africa’s biggest club competition.

Ahly are undoubtedly huge favourites heading into the clash, but Chiefs defender Mathoho says he side are ready for the battle.

“We are looking to win the trophy in order to reach the Club World Cup, and this means that this match will be a war,” said Mathoho.

“The match against Al Ahly will not be easy, we are preparing well to play with full force. We won’t be an easy prey for them.

“They will be surprised by the team they will face, they won’t know this Kaizer Chiefs team. It will be a war, we are ready for every challenge that we will face as players on July 17th.

“The final means a lot to us. Reaching the Champions League final is a great achievement. This is what every player wants. We are proud to have reached that stage of the tournament. It means a lot that we have become one of the teams that managed to reach the final,” he concluded.