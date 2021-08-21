10-man Pirates held to draw by Stellenbosch in four-goal thriller

A 10-man Orlando Pirates were held to a 2-2 draw by Stellenbosch FC in their DStv Premiership opener on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors got off to a perfect start when a deflected Waseem Isaacs shot looped over Richard Ofori with just two minutes into the game.

Pirates, however, hit back in the 17th minute after a moment of magic from Deon Hotto, who sent a superb free-kick into the top corner to open his account for the campaign.

Calamity hitfor Pirates four minutes from the break as Ntsikelelo Nyauza was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Ashley Du Preez minutes before the interval.

Despite the one man disadvantage the Sea Robber still managed to grab the lead just after the break as debutant Goodman Mosele got on the end of Vincent Pule's flick-on to head home at the far post on his debut.

Steve Barker brought on new signing Judas Moseamedi soon after the goal, and the decision paid off as the latter sent a fine header into the far corner to level matters on 56 minutes.

Stellies looked the more likely in the closing stages but couldn’t find the end product as the sides were forced to settle for a share of the spoils.