Wales World Cup 2022 squad: The most recent selections from summer internationals

The Wales World Cup 2022 squad announcement is just a few months away from being named, and Rob Page took a step closer to that final 26 with his selection for June's play-off victory and Nations League games.

Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey are in the fold and they remain hugely important figures for their country after playing a big part in helping Wales reach their first World Cup since 1958.

Youngsters such as Brennan Johnson, Neco Williams and Nathan Broadhead are also there.

Wales World Cup 2022 squad: The squad for the June internationals

GK: Wayne Hennessey (Burnley)

GK: Danny Ward (Leicester City)

GK: Adam Davies (Sheffield United)

DF: Ben Davies (Tottenham)

DF: Joe Rodon (Tottenham)

DF: Chris Mepham (Bournemouth)

DF: Chris Gunter (Unattached)

DF: Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United)

DF: Connor Roberts (Burnley)

DF: Neco Williams (Liverpool)

MF: Joe Allen (Stoke City)

MF: Joe Morrell (Portsmouth)

MF: Ethan Amapdu (Chelsea)

MF: Matthew Smith (MK Dons)

MF: Aaron Ramsey (Juventus)

MF: Dylan Levitt (Manchester United)

MF: Rabbi Matondo (Schalke 04)

MF: Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield)

MF: Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City)

MF: Harry Wilson (Fulham)

MF: Jonny Williams (Swindon Town)

FW: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

FW: Daniel James (Leeds United)

FW: Mark Harris (Cardiff City)

FW: Nathan Broadhead (Everton)

FW: Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth)

FW: Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest)

How many players are Wales allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to last summer’s European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now it has been announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.

When will the final Wales 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

The 2022 World Cup takes place from 21 November - 18 December 2022.

While the next World Cup's staging is a break from the traditional football calendar, World Cup squads are usually announced around six weeks prior to the tournament beginning.

This may change with club football being played closer to the start date of the tournament.

Who will make the final Wales 2022 World Cup squad?

Barring injuries or bans, and assuming qualification, there are a few players that we expect to be dead certs for Rob Page's final Wales 2022 World Cup squad.

Gareth Bale is the team's talisman and that has not changed despite some difficult times at club level - perhaps a move to LAFC will revive his domestic fortunes.

Aaron Ramsey is also struggling for game time at present, but the Juventus (opens in new tab) midfielder is another who will be on the plane to Qatar should Wales make it. Ben Davies, Chris Gunter and Joe Allen are other stalwarts of the national team, while Daniel James, Joe Rodon and Harry Wilson belong to the next generation.

