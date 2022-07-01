Spain World Cup 2022 squad: The most recent selections from summer internationals
The Spain World Cup 2022 squad announcement is fast approaching, and the summer internationals hinted at who will be involved
The Spain World Cup 2022 squad is just a few months away from being named - and Luis Enrique took a step closer to that final 26 with his selection for the June Nations League matches against Portugal, the Czech Republic (twice) and Switzerland.
Spain did not include a single Real Madrid (opens in new tab) player in their squad for Euro 2020, but los Blancos were represented by Dani Carvajal and Marco Asensio this time. Teenage Barcelona (opens in new tab) duo Gavi and Ansu Fati keep impressing for the national side.
Experience is provided by skipper Sergio Busquets, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jordi Alba and Koke, but former captain Sergio Ramos continues to struggle with fitness issues; the PSG (opens in new tab) defender, who turns 36 in March, will find it difficult to find his way back into the squad from here.
Enrique took the big decision to omit former No. 1 David de Gea - who was in great form for Manchester United (opens in new tab) the season just gone - while Pedri missed out through injury.
Spain World Cup 2022 squad: The squad for the June Nations League matches
- GK: Unai Simon, Athletic Bilbao
- GK: Robert Sanchez, Brighton
- GK: David Raya, Brentford
- DF: Cesar Azpilicueta, Chelsea
- DF: Dani Carvajal, Real Madrid
- DF: Diego Llorente, Leeds
- DF: Eric Garcia, Barcelona
- DF: Pau Torres, Villarreal
- DF: Inigo Martinez, Athletic Bilbao
- DF: Jordi Alba, Barcelona
- DF: Marcos Alonso, Chelsea
- MF: Sergio Busquets, Barcelona
- MF: Dani Olmo, RB Leipzig
- MF: Rodri, Manchester City
- MF: Gavi, Barcelona
- MF: Carlos Soler, Valencia
- MF: Koke, Atletico Madrid
- MF: Marcos Llorente, Atletico Madrid
- FW: Pablo Sarabia, PSG
- FW: Marco Asensio, Real Madrid
- FW: Alvaro Morata, Atletico Madrid
- FW: Ferran Torres, Barcelona
- FW: Ansu Fati, Barcelona
- FW: Raul de Tomas, Espanyol
How many players are Spain allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?
National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to last summer’s European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now it has been announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.
When will the final Spain 2022 World Cup squad be announced?
The 2022 World Cup takes place from 21 November - 18 December 2022.
While the next World Cup's staging is a break from the traditional football calendar, World Cup squads are usually announced around six weeks prior to the tournament beginning.
This may change with club football being played closer to the start date of the tournament.
Who will make the final Spain 2022 World Cup squad?
Barring injuries or bans, there are a few players that we expect to be dead certs for Luis Enrique's final Spain 2022 World Cup squad.
The likes of Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Koke are still going strong; each of the three will expect to have a seat reserved on the plane to Doha next November.
Alvaro Morata retains the faith of his manager despite some inconsistent performances, while Cesar Azpilicueta and Dani Olmo have emerged as two of Luis Enrique's favourites.
Barcelona duo Ansu Fati and Pedri will expect to be involved provided they stay fit, but Luis Enrique has not been afraid to make tough decisions during his tenure in charge of the national team so very few players will be taking their places for granted.
