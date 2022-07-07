Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe last season?

There are now three whole competitions to enter - but can you name the near-century of clubs who were in with a shot of European glory last season?

You have 12 minutes to guess 96 clubs. 

Ahh, the European Super League. The closed shop of 12 teams – plus five to eight more–- of the biggest sides in Europe playing each other every week. 

The idea had nothing on the current competitions we have, that's clear. Even in the first week of Champions League drama last season, we saw 6-3s, four-goal debuts and a multi-million empire being held 1-1 by a club whose record signing came from Leicester's under-23s. 

And that's just the top competition. The Europa League and Europa Conference League were both massive hits and massive fun.

We're almost ready to go again. But can you name who any of these teams who were in Europe last season?

