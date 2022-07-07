Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe last season?
By Mark White published
There are now three whole competitions to enter - but can you name the near-century of clubs who were in with a shot of European glory last season?
You have 12 minutes to guess 96 clubs.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab), and challenge some friends while you're at it.
THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every Champions League top scorer since 1999/2000?
Ahh, the European Super League. The closed shop of 12 teams – plus five to eight more–- of the biggest sides in Europe playing each other every week.
The idea had nothing on the current competitions we have, that's clear. Even in the first week of Champions League drama last season, we saw 6-3s, four-goal debuts and a multi-million empire being held 1-1 by a club whose record signing came from Leicester's under-23s.
And that's just the top competition. The Europa League and Europa Conference League were both massive hits and massive fun.
We're almost ready to go again. But can you name who any of these teams who were in Europe last season?
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Champions League or European Cup final?
Quiz! Can you name the 25 goalkeepers with the most Premier League appearances?
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. Over his time on the brand, he has interviewed the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Jack Wilshere, written pieces ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career, and has been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals, working for FFT.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.