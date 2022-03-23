Portugal World Cup 2022 squad: Fernando Santos names his play-off team

Who will make the Portugal World Cup 2022 squad if they qualify? Manager Fernando Santos takes a step closer to that final 23, with his last selection for March's play-offs.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the all-time leading international goalscorer in September and has continued to add to his tally since then. The 36-year-old might not be as mobile as he once was, but he remains one of the most decisive attacking players on the planet.

Portugal have no shortage of talent in forward areas, with Joao Felix, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota and Andre Silva all hoping to make an impact and help Portugal make it to the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Portugal will go up against Turkey on March 24 in the play-off semi-final, before a potential final against Italy or North Macedonia.

Portugal World Cup 2022 squad: The team for the play-offs

GK: Diogo Costa (Porto)

GK: Rui Patrício (Roma)

GK: Anthony Lopes (Lyon)

DF: Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

DF: Cédric Soares (Arsenal)

DF: Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting)

DF: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United)

DF: Nuno Mendes (PSG)

DF: Jose Fonte (Lille)

DF: Pepe (Porto)

DF: Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

MF: Danilo Pereira (PSG)

MF: Joao Palhinha, Sporting CP

MF: Matheus Nunes (Sporting CP)

MF: William Carvalho (Real Betis)

MF: Ruben Neves (Wolves)

MF: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

MF: Joao Moutinho (Wolves)

MF: Otávio Monteiro (Porto)

MF: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

FW: Joao Felix (Atlético Madrid)

FW: Andre Silva (RB Leipzig)

FW: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

FW: Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

FW: Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

FW: Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia)

How many players are Portugal allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to last summer’s European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now it has been announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.

When will the final Portugal 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

The 2022 World Cup takes place in November of next year. It is expected that the preparations for the tournament will begin as soon as next summer.

While the next World Cup's staging is a break from the traditional football calendar, World Cup squads are usually announced around six weeks prior to the tournament beginning.

This may change with club football being played closer to the start date of the tournament.

Who will make the final Portugal 2022 World Cup squad?

Barring injuries or bans, there are a few players that we expect to be dead certs for Fernando Santos's final Portugal 2022 World Cup squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo, of course, will be on the plane to Qatar. This will almost certainly be his last chance to win the World Cup, and although he will be almost 38 by the time the action kicks off, few would back against him to finish as the tournament's top scorer.

Bruno Fernandes, his team-mate at Old Trafford, is another player whose place in the squad is virtually guaranteed. The same can be said for Manchester City (opens in new tab) trio Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva.

Pepe, Jose Fonte, Rui Patricio, Joao Moutinho are all nearing the end of their careers but continue to be regulars for the national team.

