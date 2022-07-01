Netherlands World Cup 2022 squad: The most recent selections from summer internationals
The Netherlands World Cup 2022 squad announcement is fast approaching, and the summer internationals hinted at who will be involved
The Netherlands World Cup 2022 squad announcement is just a few months away from being named, and Louis van Gaal took a step closer to that final 26 with his last selection for the June Nations League matches against Belgium, Wales (twice) and Poland.
As expected, Virgil van Dijk, Matthijs de Ligt and Memphis Depay were all included in the group. Georginio Wijnaldum was dropped, though, after a disappointing first season with PSG (opens in new tab), while Bayern Munich youngster Ryan Gravenberch missed out through injury.
Former Tottenham (opens in new tab) striker Vincent Janssen - who recently joined Belgian side Royal Antwerp after a spell with Monterrey in Mexico - made his first international appearance since October 2017, setting up a goal in a 3-2 win over Wales.
Van Gaal's side impressively won three of their four June games, beating Wales twice, thrashing Belgium 4-1 and drawing with Poland 2-2.
Netherlands World Cup 2022 squad: The squad for the June Nations League matches
- GK: Tim Krul, Norwich
- GK: Jasper Cillessen, Valencia
- GK: Mark Flekken, Freiburg
- GK: Kjell Scherpen, Brighton
- DF: Hans Hateboer, Atalanta
- DF: Nathan Ake, Manchester City
- DF: Daley Blind, Ajax
- DF: Matthijs de Ligt, Juventus
- DF: Stefan de Vrij, Inter
- DF: Denzel Dumfries, Inter
- DF: Tyrell Malacia, Feyenoord
- DF: Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool
- DF: Jurrien Timber, Ajax
- DF: Jordan Teze, PSV
- DF: Bruno Martins Indi, Feyenoord
- MF: Frenkie de Jong, Barcelona
- MF: Davy Klaassen, Ajax
- MF: Teun Koopmeiners, Atalanta
- MF: Guus Til, Spartak Moscow
- MF: Jerdy Schouten, Bologna
- FW: Steven Bergwijn, Tottenham
- FW: Steven Berghuis, Ajax
- FW: Memphis Depay, Barcelona
- FW: Noa Lang, Club Brugge
- FW: Wout Weghorst, Burnley
- FW: Cody Gakpo, PSV
- FW: Vincent Janssen, Royal Antwerp
How many players are the Netherlands allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?
National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to last summer’s European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now it has been announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.
When will the final Netherlands 2022 World Cup squad be announced?
The 2022 World Cup takes place from 21 November - 18 December 2022.
While the next World Cup's staging is a break from the traditional football calendar, World Cup squads are usually announced around six weeks prior to the tournament beginning.
This may change with club football being played closer to the start date of the tournament.
Who will make the final Netherlands 2022 World Cup squad?
Barring injuries or bans, there are a few players that we expect to be dead certs for Louis van Gaal's final Netherlands 2022 World Cup squad.
Virgil van Dijk missed Euro 2020 due to an ACL injury and he will be desperate to make up for lost time in Qatar. The Liverpool (opens in new tab) centre-back might be one of the best players in the world in his position, but he has never played in an international tournament.
Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt and Memphis Depay will almost certainly represent the Dutch in 2022 provided they are fit, and it would be a huge surprise if the 20-year-old Ryan Gravenberch did not make the final squad.
