Germany World Cup 2022 squad: The most recent selections from summer internationals

The Germany World Cup 2022 squad announcement is just a few months away from being named, and Hansi Flick took a step closer to that final 26 with his selection for the June Nations League matches against Italy, England and Hungary (twice).

There are many familiar faces in the group, including national team stalwarts Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer and Ilkay Gundogan, while further experience is provided by Antonio Rudiger and Joshua Kimmich.

At the other end of the age spectrum, 20-year-old striking sensation Karim Adeyemi - who recently joined Dortmund from Red Ball Salzburg - earned his fourth cap.

Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann is the only uncapped member of the squad.

Germany recorded three 1-1 draws in a row against their three Nations League opponents, before beating Italy 5-2 in their final game.

Germany World Cup 2022 squad: The squad for the June Nations League matches

GK: Manuel Neuer, Bayern Munich

GK: Kevin Trapp, Eintracht Frankfurt

GK: Oliver Baumann, Hoffenheim

DF: Jonathan Tah, Bayer Leverkusen

DF: Thilo Kehrer, PSG

DF: Niklas Sule, Borussia Dortmund

DF: Lukas Klostermann, RB Leipzig

DF: Benjamin Henrichs, RB Leipzig

DF: David Raum, Hoffenheim

DF: Antonio Rudiger, Real Madrid

DF: Nico Schlotterbeck, Borussia Dortmund

MF: Joshua Kimmich, Bayern Munich

MF: Jonas Hofmann, Borussia Monchengladbach

MF: Julian Brandt, Borussia Dortmund

MF: Leon Goretzka, Bayern Munich

MF: Ilkay Gundogan, Manchester City

MF: Jamal Musiala, Bayern Munich

MF: Anton Stach, Mainz

MF: Kai Havertz, Chelsea

FW: Lukas Nmecha, Wolfsburg

FW: Timo Werner, Chelsea

FW: Leroy Sane, Bayern Munich

FW: Thomas Muller, Bayern Munich

FW: Karim Adeyemi, Borussia Dortmund

FW: Serge Gnabry, Bayern Munich



How many players are Germany allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to last summer’s European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now it has been announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.

When will the final Germany 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

The 2022 World Cup takes place from 21 November - 18 December 2022.

While the next World Cup's staging is a break from the traditional football calendar, World Cup squads are usually announced around six weeks prior to the tournament beginning.

This may change with club football being played closer to the start date of the tournament.

Who will make the final Germany 2022 World Cup squad?

Barring injuries or bans, there are a few players that we expect to be dead certs for Hansi Flick's final Germany 2022 World Cup squad.

Next year's edition almost certainly be Manuel Neuer's last World Cup, but it is hard to see the Bayern Munich goalkeeper losing the No.1 jersey over the next few months.

Thomas Muller and Ilkay Gundogan, two of the other survivors from the squad which lifted the trophy in Brazil seven years ago, are also virtually guaranteed a place on the plane to Doha.

Joshua Kimmich is one of the first names on the Germany team sheet these days and we can expect to see him lining up for die Mannschaft in Qatar, either as a midfielder or a full-back. Antonio Rudiger, Serge Gnabry, Niklas Sule and Kai Havertz will almost certainly make it too.

