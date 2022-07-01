Germany World Cup 2022 squad: The most recent selections from summer internationals
The Germany World Cup 2022 squad announcement is fast approaching, and the summer internationals hinted at who will be involved
The Germany World Cup 2022 squad announcement is just a few months away from being named, and Hansi Flick took a step closer to that final 26 with his selection for the June Nations League matches against Italy, England and Hungary (twice).
There are many familiar faces in the group, including national team stalwarts Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer and Ilkay Gundogan, while further experience is provided by Antonio Rudiger and Joshua Kimmich.
At the other end of the age spectrum, 20-year-old striking sensation Karim Adeyemi - who recently joined Dortmund from Red Ball Salzburg - earned his fourth cap.
Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann is the only uncapped member of the squad.
Germany recorded three 1-1 draws in a row against their three Nations League opponents, before beating Italy 5-2 in their final game.
Germany World Cup 2022 squad: The squad for the June Nations League matches
- GK: Manuel Neuer, Bayern Munich
- GK: Kevin Trapp, Eintracht Frankfurt
- GK: Oliver Baumann, Hoffenheim
- DF: Jonathan Tah, Bayer Leverkusen
- DF: Thilo Kehrer, PSG
- DF: Niklas Sule, Borussia Dortmund
- DF: Lukas Klostermann, RB Leipzig
- DF: Benjamin Henrichs, RB Leipzig
- DF: David Raum, Hoffenheim
- DF: Antonio Rudiger, Real Madrid
- DF: Nico Schlotterbeck, Borussia Dortmund
- MF: Joshua Kimmich, Bayern Munich
- MF: Jonas Hofmann, Borussia Monchengladbach
- MF: Julian Brandt, Borussia Dortmund
- MF: Leon Goretzka, Bayern Munich
- MF: Ilkay Gundogan, Manchester City
- MF: Jamal Musiala, Bayern Munich
- MF: Anton Stach, Mainz
- MF: Kai Havertz, Chelsea
- FW: Lukas Nmecha, Wolfsburg
- FW: Timo Werner, Chelsea
- FW: Leroy Sane, Bayern Munich
- FW: Thomas Muller, Bayern Munich
- FW: Karim Adeyemi, Borussia Dortmund
- FW: Serge Gnabry, Bayern Munich
How many players are Germany allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?
National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to last summer’s European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now it has been announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.
When will the final Germany 2022 World Cup squad be announced?
The 2022 World Cup takes place from 21 November - 18 December 2022.
While the next World Cup's staging is a break from the traditional football calendar, World Cup squads are usually announced around six weeks prior to the tournament beginning.
This may change with club football being played closer to the start date of the tournament.
Who will make the final Germany 2022 World Cup squad?
Barring injuries or bans, there are a few players that we expect to be dead certs for Hansi Flick's final Germany 2022 World Cup squad.
Next year's edition almost certainly be Manuel Neuer's last World Cup, but it is hard to see the Bayern Munich goalkeeper losing the No.1 jersey over the next few months.
Thomas Muller and Ilkay Gundogan, two of the other survivors from the squad which lifted the trophy in Brazil seven years ago, are also virtually guaranteed a place on the plane to Doha.
Joshua Kimmich is one of the first names on the Germany team sheet these days and we can expect to see him lining up for die Mannschaft in Qatar, either as a midfielder or a full-back. Antonio Rudiger, Serge Gnabry, Niklas Sule and Kai Havertz will almost certainly make it too.
