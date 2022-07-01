France World Cup 2022 squad: The most recent selections from summer internationals
The France World Cup 2022 squad announcement is fast approaching, and the summer internationals hinted at who will be involved
The France World Cup 2022 squad is just a few months away from being named - and Didier Deschamps took a step closer to that final 26 with his last selection for the June Nations League matches against Denmark, Croatia (twice) and Austria.
N'Golo Kante endured a stop-start 2021/22 season with injury but was included in the group. Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann were selected up front, while Hugo Lloris is a near-permanent presence between the sticks.
None of Olivier Giroud, Marcus Thuram, Ousmane Dembele or Moussa Sissoko has been involved in the national team setup since Euro 2020, but Presnel Kimpembe and Raphael Varane returned from injury.
Deschamps handed rising star Boubacar Kamara of Aston Villa his first caps at senior level. Kamara's fellow midfielder, Aurelien Tchouameni, also looks to have a bright future ahead of him after joining Real Madrid in the summer.
But it was a disappointing international break for Les Bleus, who picked up just two points from their four games, away draws against Croatia and Austria.
France World Cup 2022 squad: The squad for the June Nations League matches
- GK: Hugo Lloris, Tottenham
- GK: Alphonse Areola, West Ham
- GK: Mike Maignan, AC Milan
- DF: Benjamin Pavard, Bayern Munich
- DF: Raphael Varane, Manchester United
- DF: Presnel Kimpembe, PSG
- DF: Ibrahima Konate, Liverpool
- DF: Lucas Hernandez, Bayern Munich
- DF: Theo Hernandez, AC Milan
- DF: Lucas Digne, Aston Villa
- DF: Jules Kounde, Sevilla
- DF: William Saliba, Arsenal
- DF: Jonathan Clauss, Lens
- MF: N'Golo Kante, Chelsea
- MF: Matteo Guendouzi, Marseille
- MF: Aurelien Tchouameni, Real Madrid
- MF: Adrien Rabiot, Juventus
- MF: Boubacar Kamara, Aston Villa
- FW: Wissam Ben Yedder, Monaco
- FW: Kingsley Coman, Bayern Munich
- FW: Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid
- FW: Kylian Mbappe, PSG
- FW: Karim Benzema, Real Madrid
- FW: Moussa Diaby, Bayer Leverkusen
- FW: Christopher Nkunku, RB Leipzig
How many players are France allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?
National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to last summer’s European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now it has been announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.
When will the final France 2022 World Cup squad be announced?
The 2022 World Cup takes place from 21 November - 18 December 2022.
While the next World Cup's staging is a break from the traditional football calendar, World Cup squads are usually announced around six weeks prior to the tournament beginning.
This may change with club football being played closer to the start date of the tournament.
Who will make the final France 2022 World Cup squad?
Barring injuries or bans, there are a few players that we expect to be dead certs for Didier Deschamps' final France 2022 World Cup squad.
Les Bleus have an embarrassment of riches all over the field and there is no shortage of alternatives if Deschamps' go-to men suffer a dip in form over the next 12 months. Even so, there are a handful of players who will almost certainly be on the plane to Qatar next November.
Chief among them is Hugo Lloris, the captain and goalkeeper who is closing in on Lilian Thuram's record of 142 caps for France. Antoine Griezmann, who recently made his 100th appearance for the national team, is another who will be in the squad come what may.
N'Golo Kante, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba are similarly sure of a place in the travelling party, provided they are fit.
