England v Austria live stream: How to watch Euro 2022 from anywhere in the world

Looking for an England v Austria live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

England’s bid for Euro 2022 glory kicks off against Austria at Old Trafford on Wednesday night in the tournament’s curtain-raising fixture.

The Lionesses head into the Euros as one of the tournament favourites and have home advantage on their side.

They will look to keep any pressure at bay and get off to a winning start against an Austrian side ranked No.21 in the world by FIFA.

Manager Sarina Wiegman knows how to get the job done, having won Euro 2017 with the Netherlands, and she won’t want any slip-ups here before a difficult test against Norway and a final group clash against Northern Ireland.

Both these sides reached the semi-finals five years ago, and both head into this tournament in fine form.

England are on a six-match winning streak and are unbeaten in their last 14 games in all competitions, stretching back to a 2-0 defeat to Canada in a friendly in April 2021.

Their last competitive defeat was a 1-0 loss to Spain in the SheBelieves Cup in March 2020.

But the Austrians are also high on confidence after picking up seven wins in eight games heading into the Euros.

The two sides last met in November 2021, when an Ellen White goal gave England a 1-0 win in a World Cup qualifier.

Kick-off is at 8.00pm BST on Wednesday 6 July and it is being shown by BBC One in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Euro 2022 fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

UK TV rights

The BBC has the rights to show Euro 2022 in the UK.

US TV rights

ESPN and TUDN have the rights to show Euro 2022 in the USA.

Australia TV rights

Optus have the rights to show Euro 2022 in Australia.

