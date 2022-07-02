Denmark World Cup 2022 squad: The most recent selections from summer internationals

The Denmark World Cup 2022 squad announcement is just a few months away from being named, and Kasper Hjulmand took a step closer to that final 26 with his last selection for the Nations League games in June.

Hjulmand's safely booked their place in Qatar by winning qualifying Group F.

The experienced trio of Kasper Schmeichel, Chrristian Eriksen and Thomas Delaney remain integral parts of this team, while the likes of Mikkel Damsgaard and Joakim Maehle, who impressed at Euro 2020 last summer, continue to be involved.

Denmark World Cup 2022 squad: The squad for June internationals

GK: Kasper Schmeichel, Leicester

GK: Daniel Iversen, Preston

GK: Peter Vindahl Jensen, AZ

DF: Joachim Andersen, Crystal Palace

DF: Jannik Vestergaard, Leicester

DF: Joakim Maehle, Atalanta

DF: Andreas Christensen, Barcelona

DF: Rasmus Kristensen, Leeds United

DF: Jens Stryger Larsen, Trabzonspor

DF: Nicolai Boilesen, FC Copenhagen

DF: Victor Nelsson, Galatasaray

MF: Thomas Delaney, Sevilla

MF: Christian Norgaard, Brentford

MF: Mathias Jensen, Brentford

MF: Morten Hjulmand, Lecce

MF: Christian Eriksen, Unattached

MF: Daniel Wass, Valencia

MF: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tottenham

MF: Philip Billing, Bournemouth

MF: Robert Skov, Hoffenheim

FW: Andreas Skov Olsen, Club Brugge

FW: Jonas Wind, Wolfsburg

FW: Yussuf Poulsen, RB Leipzig

FW: Andreas Cornelius, Trabzonspor

FW: Martin Braithwaite, Barcelona

FW: Kasper Dolberg, Nice

FW: Mikkel Damsgaard, Sampdoria

How many players are Denmark allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to last summer’s European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now it has been announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.

When will the final Denmark 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

The 2022 World Cup takes place from 21 November - 18 December 2022.

While the next World Cup's staging is a break from the traditional football calendar, World Cup squads are usually announced around six weeks prior to the tournament beginning.

This may change with club football being played closer to the start date of the tournament.

Who will make the final Denmark 2022 World Cup squad?

Barring injuries or bans, there are a few players that we expect to be dead certs for Kasper Hjulmand's final Denmark 2022 World Cup squad.

Simon Kjaer is usually the first name on the team sheet thanks to his combination of leadership and defensive skills, but a serious injury ruled him out for much of the 2021/22 season.

Andreas Christensen will surely start alongside Kjaer in defence provided they are both fit, while Joakim Maehle impressed with his lung-busting performances as a wing-back at Euro 2020.

Thomas Delaney, who now plies his trade with Sevilla (opens in new tab) at club level, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are the key men in midfield, where Christian Eriksen will join them after making a remarkable comeback from his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

Further forward, Yussuf Poulsen, Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg and Mikkel Damsgaard will expect to be on the plane to Qatar.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today (opens in new tab) and save over a third on standard price.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now (opens in new tab)

ALSO READ

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game

GUIDE Best football gifts: Present ideas for football fans