Denmark World Cup 2022 squad: The most recent selections from summer internationals
The Denmark World Cup 2022 squad announcement is fast approaching, and the summer internationals hinted at who will be involved
The Denmark World Cup 2022 squad announcement is just a few months away from being named, and Kasper Hjulmand took a step closer to that final 26 with his last selection for the Nations League games in June.
Hjulmand's safely booked their place in Qatar by winning qualifying Group F.
The experienced trio of Kasper Schmeichel, Chrristian Eriksen and Thomas Delaney remain integral parts of this team, while the likes of Mikkel Damsgaard and Joakim Maehle, who impressed at Euro 2020 last summer, continue to be involved.
Denmark World Cup 2022 squad: The squad for June internationals
- GK: Kasper Schmeichel, Leicester
- GK: Daniel Iversen, Preston
- GK: Peter Vindahl Jensen, AZ
- DF: Joachim Andersen, Crystal Palace
- DF: Jannik Vestergaard, Leicester
- DF: Joakim Maehle, Atalanta
- DF: Andreas Christensen, Barcelona
- DF: Rasmus Kristensen, Leeds United
- DF: Jens Stryger Larsen, Trabzonspor
- DF: Nicolai Boilesen, FC Copenhagen
- DF: Victor Nelsson, Galatasaray
- MF: Thomas Delaney, Sevilla
- MF: Christian Norgaard, Brentford
- MF: Mathias Jensen, Brentford
- MF: Morten Hjulmand, Lecce
- MF: Christian Eriksen, Unattached
- MF: Daniel Wass, Valencia
- MF: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tottenham
- MF: Philip Billing, Bournemouth
- MF: Robert Skov, Hoffenheim
- FW: Andreas Skov Olsen, Club Brugge
- FW: Jonas Wind, Wolfsburg
- FW: Yussuf Poulsen, RB Leipzig
- FW: Andreas Cornelius, Trabzonspor
- FW: Martin Braithwaite, Barcelona
- FW: Kasper Dolberg, Nice
- FW: Mikkel Damsgaard, Sampdoria
How many players are Denmark allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?
National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to last summer’s European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now it has been announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.
When will the final Denmark 2022 World Cup squad be announced?
The 2022 World Cup takes place from 21 November - 18 December 2022.
While the next World Cup's staging is a break from the traditional football calendar, World Cup squads are usually announced around six weeks prior to the tournament beginning.
This may change with club football being played closer to the start date of the tournament.
Who will make the final Denmark 2022 World Cup squad?
Barring injuries or bans, there are a few players that we expect to be dead certs for Kasper Hjulmand's final Denmark 2022 World Cup squad.
Simon Kjaer is usually the first name on the team sheet thanks to his combination of leadership and defensive skills, but a serious injury ruled him out for much of the 2021/22 season.
Andreas Christensen will surely start alongside Kjaer in defence provided they are both fit, while Joakim Maehle impressed with his lung-busting performances as a wing-back at Euro 2020.
Thomas Delaney, who now plies his trade with Sevilla (opens in new tab) at club level, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are the key men in midfield, where Christian Eriksen will join them after making a remarkable comeback from his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.
Further forward, Yussuf Poulsen, Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg and Mikkel Damsgaard will expect to be on the plane to Qatar.
