Brazil World Cup 2022 squad: Tite names his final qualification squad

The Brazil World Cup 2022 squad is expected to be named in early October – and having already secured their place in the tournament, Tite's selection for the final qualification games could provide insight into the tournament team.

Dani Alves still hopes to play at the 2022 World Cup, and the 38-year-old is back in the team after joining Barcelona.

Brazil will go to Qatar as one of the favourites, with an enviable roster of players including Neymar, Vinicius Junior and Fabinho, as well as twwo of the Premier League's best goalkeepers in Alisson and Ederson.

Brazil World Cup 2022 squad: The final qualifying selection

GK: Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

GK: Ederson (Manchester City)

GK: Weverton (Palmeiras)

DF: Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

DF: Marquinhos (PSG)

DF: Danilo (Juventus)

DF: Dani Alves (Barcelona)

DF: Alex Telles (Manchester United)

DF: Guilherme Arana (Atletico Mineiro)

DF: Alex Sandro, Juventus,

DF: Eder Militao (Real Madrid)

DF: Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal)

MF: Arthur (Juventus)

MF: Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle)

MF: Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa)

MF: Casemiro (Real Madrid)

MF: Lucas Paqueta (Lyon)

MF: Fred (Manchester United)

MF: Fabinho (Liverpool)

FW: Neymar (PSG)

FW: Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

FW: Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

FW: Antony (Ajax)

FW: Richarlison (Everton)

FW: Raphinha (Leeds)

How many players are Brazil allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to last summer’s European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic – while last year's Copa America allowed squads of 28 players.

Now it has been announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.

When will the final Brazil 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

The 2022 World Cup takes place in November of next year. It is expected that the preparations for the tournament will begin as soon as next summer.

While the next World Cup's staging is a break from the traditional football calendar, World Cup squads are usually announced around six weeks prior to the tournament beginning.

This may change with club football being played closer to the start date of the tournament.

Who will make the final Brazil 2022 World Cup squad?

Barring injuries or bans, there are a few players that we expect to be dead certs for Tite's final Brazil 2022 World Cup squad.

Neymar, who is likely to overtake Pele and become his country's all-time record goalscorer over the next 12 months or so, is still the first name on Tite's team sheet. It could be argued that the centre-back - and Neymar's club colleague at PSG (opens in new tab) - Marquinhos is just as important to Brazil's chances of success next summer.

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro and his Liverpool (opens in new tab) counterpart Fabinho will both expect to be on the plane to Qatar in November 2022. Alisson and Ederson will battle it out for the No.1 jersey, but neither goalkeeper's place in the squad is under threat.

Gabriel Jesus has already racked up 50 caps for his country and is a favourite of Tite's. The only doubt over Thiago Silva, meanwhile, is age: the Chelsea (opens in new tab) centre-back will be 38 by the time the 2022 World Cup gets under way.

