Belgium World Cup 2022 squad: The most recent selections from summer internationals

The Belgium World Cup 2022 squad announcement is just a few months away from being named, and Roberto Martinez took a step closer to that final 26 with his selection for the Nations League games in June.

Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens and Kevin De Bruyne were among the usual suspects in the squad, but Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois missed out through injury.

Eden Hazard was selected despite his continuing struggles to nail down a starting spot at Real (opens in new tab), while fellow stalwarts Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld are still involved.

There were some fresh faces, too; Club Brugge striker Lois Openda and Bologna defender Arthur Theate, both 22, were involved, while Stade Reims centre-back Wout Faes earned his first cap.

Belgium World Cup 2022 squad: The Nations League squad for June

GK: Koen Casteels, Wolfsburg

GK: Simon Mignolet, Club Brugge

GK: Matz Sels, Racing Strasbourg

DF: Dedryck Boyata, Hertha Berlin

DF: Timothy Castagne, Leicester

DF: Wout Faes, Stade Reims

DF: Thomas Meunier, Borussia Dortmund

DF: Arthur Theate, Bologna

DF: Jan Vertonghen, Benfica

DF: Toby Alderweireld, Al-Duhail

DF: Brandon Mechele, Club Brugge

DF: Thomas Foket, Stade Reims

MF: Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City

MF: Charles De Ketelaere, Club Brugge

MF: Leander Dendocker, Wolves

MF: Eden Hazard, Real Madrid

MF: Thorgan Hazard, Borussia Dortmund

MF: Dennis Praet, Leicester City

MF: Alexis Saelemaekers, AC Milan

MF: Hans Vanaken, Club Brugge

MF: Axel Witsel

MF: Youri Tielemans, Leicester City

FW: Adnan Januzaj

FW: Dries Mertens, Napoli

FW: Yannick Carrasco, Atletico Madrid

FW: Leandro Trossard, Brighton

FW: Lois Openda, Vitesse

FW: Romelu Lukaku, Inter Milan (on loan)

FW: Michy Batshuayi, Chelsea

How many players are Belgium allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to last summer’s European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now it has been announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.

When will the final Belgium 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

The 2022 World Cup takes place from 21 November - 18 December 2022.

While the next World Cup's staging is a break from the traditional football calendar, World Cup squads are usually announced around six weeks prior to the tournament beginning.

This may change with club football being played closer to the start date of the tournament.

Who will make the final Belgium 2022 World Cup squad?

Barring injuries or bans, there are a few players that we expect to be dead certs for Roberto Martinez's final Belgium 2022 World Cup squad.

The country's golden generation is running out of time to get its hands on a trophy. Some of them will no doubt feature at Euro 2024, but Qatar 2022 will almost certainly be the last tournament which features Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Thibaut Courtois, Jan Vertonghen, Dries Mertens, Axel Witsel and Toby Alderweireld in the same squad.

Beyond those names, Yannick Carrasco, Thomas Meunier and Youri Tielemans have been regulars throughout the Martinez era and will expect to have seats reserved on the plane to Doha.

