Belgium World Cup 2022 squad: The most recent selections from summer internationals
By Greg Lea Contributions from Alasdair Mackenzie published
The Belgium World Cup 2022 squad announcement is fast approaching, and the summer internationals hinted at who will be involved
The Belgium World Cup 2022 squad announcement is just a few months away from being named, and Roberto Martinez took a step closer to that final 26 with his selection for the Nations League games in June.
Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens and Kevin De Bruyne were among the usual suspects in the squad, but Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois missed out through injury.
Eden Hazard was selected despite his continuing struggles to nail down a starting spot at Real (opens in new tab), while fellow stalwarts Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld are still involved.
There were some fresh faces, too; Club Brugge striker Lois Openda and Bologna defender Arthur Theate, both 22, were involved, while Stade Reims centre-back Wout Faes earned his first cap.
Belgium World Cup 2022 squad: The Nations League squad for June
- GK: Koen Casteels, Wolfsburg
- GK: Simon Mignolet, Club Brugge
- GK: Matz Sels, Racing Strasbourg
- DF: Dedryck Boyata, Hertha Berlin
- DF: Timothy Castagne, Leicester
- DF: Wout Faes, Stade Reims
- DF: Thomas Meunier, Borussia Dortmund
- DF: Arthur Theate, Bologna
- DF: Jan Vertonghen, Benfica
- DF: Toby Alderweireld, Al-Duhail
- DF: Brandon Mechele, Club Brugge
- DF: Thomas Foket, Stade Reims
- MF: Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City
- MF: Charles De Ketelaere, Club Brugge
- MF: Leander Dendocker, Wolves
- MF: Eden Hazard, Real Madrid
- MF: Thorgan Hazard, Borussia Dortmund
- MF: Dennis Praet, Leicester City
- MF: Alexis Saelemaekers, AC Milan
- MF: Hans Vanaken, Club Brugge
- MF: Axel Witsel
- MF: Youri Tielemans, Leicester City
- FW: Adnan Januzaj
- FW: Dries Mertens, Napoli
- FW: Yannick Carrasco, Atletico Madrid
- FW: Leandro Trossard, Brighton
- FW: Lois Openda, Vitesse
- FW: Romelu Lukaku, Inter Milan (on loan)
- FW: Michy Batshuayi, Chelsea
How many players are Belgium allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?
National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to last summer’s European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now it has been announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.
When will the final Belgium 2022 World Cup squad be announced?
The 2022 World Cup takes place from 21 November - 18 December 2022.
While the next World Cup's staging is a break from the traditional football calendar, World Cup squads are usually announced around six weeks prior to the tournament beginning.
This may change with club football being played closer to the start date of the tournament.
Who will make the final Belgium 2022 World Cup squad?
Barring injuries or bans, there are a few players that we expect to be dead certs for Roberto Martinez's final Belgium 2022 World Cup squad.
The country's golden generation is running out of time to get its hands on a trophy. Some of them will no doubt feature at Euro 2024, but Qatar 2022 will almost certainly be the last tournament which features Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Thibaut Courtois, Jan Vertonghen, Dries Mertens, Axel Witsel and Toby Alderweireld in the same squad.
Beyond those names, Yannick Carrasco, Thomas Meunier and Youri Tielemans have been regulars throughout the Martinez era and will expect to have seats reserved on the plane to Doha.
Subscribe to FourFourTwo today (opens in new tab) and save over a third on standard price.
Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now (opens in new tab)
ALSO READ
LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign
TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game
Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.