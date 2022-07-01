Argentina World Cup 2022 squad: The most recent selections from summer internationals

The Argentina World Cup 2022 squad is expected to be named in early October – and after safely securing their place in the tournament, manager Lionel Scaloni has shown a willingness to experiment with his final qualification team.

Argentina will be one of the hot favourites for to win the Qatar World Cup 2022, with the 2021 Copa America winners boasting the likes of Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Lautaro Martinez in their team.

They brushed aside reigning European champions Italy with a 3-0 win in the 'Finalissima' in June, before smashing Estonia 5-0 in a friendly - where that man Messi scored all five goals.

Argentina World Cup 2022 squad: The 'Finalissima' squad

GK: Franco Armani (River Plate)

GK: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

GK: Juan Musso (Atalanta)

GK: Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal)

DF: Nahuel Molina (Udinese)

DF: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla)

DF: German Pezzella (Real Betis)

DF: Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica)

DF: Nehuen Perez (Udinese)

DF: Cristian Romero (Tottenham)

DF: Lisandro Martinez (Ajax)

DF: Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax)

DF: Marcos Senesi (Feyenoord)

DF: Marcos Acuna (Sevilla)

MF: Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis)

MF: Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid)

MF: Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen)

MF: Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton)

MF: Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal)

MF: Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla)

MF: Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla)

MF: Angel Di Maria

FW: Lionel Messi (PSG)

FW: Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina)

FW: Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid)

FW: Lautaro Martinez (Inter)

FW: Paulo Dybala

FW: Julian Alvarez (River Plate)

FW: Joaquin Correa (Inter)

How many players are Argentina allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to last summer’s European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic – while last year's Copa America, which Argentina won, allowed squads of 28 players.

Now it has been announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.

When will the final Argentina 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

The 2022 World Cup takes place from 21 November - 18 December 2022.

While the next World Cup's staging is a break from the traditional football calendar, World Cup squads are usually announced around six weeks prior to the tournament beginning.

This may change with club football being played closer to the start date of the tournament.

Who will make the final Argentina 2022 World Cup squad?

Barring injuries or bans, there are a few players that we expect to be dead certs for Lionel Scaloni's final Argentina 2022 World Cup squad.

Having finally won his first international trophy at the 2021 Copa America, Lionel Messi will be desperate to add a World Cup winner's medal to his collection next year. It will almost certainly be his final appearance at the competition and inspiring Argentina to glory would only enhance his legendary status.

Further experience will be provided by Angel Di Maria and Nicolas Otamendi, both of whom remain national team stalwarts.

Giovani Lo Celso and Rodrigo De Paul have become key parts of the side under Scaloni, while Emiliano Martinez is firmly established as the first-choice goalkeeper. His namesake up front, Lautaro Martinez, is another who will be on plane as long as he is fit.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price (opens in new tab)

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now (opens in new tab)

ALSO READ

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW Qatar World Cup 2022: Dates, draw, fixtures, stadiums, temperature, squads and tickets

DRAW When is the World Cup 2022 group draw?